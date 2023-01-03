For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Colder and drier air has infiltrated The Basin as despite some passing clouds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects conditions to be void of any rain or snowfall. High temperatures will be lower than yesterday, but generally, many areas will still reach the 50’s and 60’s with a few areas reaching the high 40’s and low 70’s. Winds won’t be quite as strong as yesterday as the seasonably comfortable weather will develop for at least the next few days with rainfree conditions as well.