For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures are hovering around a few degrees of the freezing mark for many across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the weather to be fairly typical by January standards. Along with thin cloud-coverage, a nice breeze, and dry atmospheric air, temperatures will reach or slightly exceed normal criteria by this afternoon. Many will reach the 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s today as southerly winds will warm things up even more by tomorrow afternoon, prior to yet another noticeable cooldown.