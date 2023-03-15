For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. With partly cloudy skies across West Texas today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects moisture in the air with higher temperatures as southerly winds will warm things up big time. Despite the slight chance for isolated showers in the higher elevations and in far-southeastern areas, most will be rainfree and very mild. While temperatures will rise into the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s today, tomorrow will likely be a bit more showery and as a result, cooler air will eventually ensue after the warm-up.