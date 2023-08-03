For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A broad area of unstable air will likely lead to even more isolated rainfall today as along with some increase in clouds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects lower high temperatures. Many will struggle to reach the 90’s and just above the century mark by The Rio Grande as easterly winds will provide the ample amount of moisture in the atmosphere. With a frontal boundary forming to the north of The Basin moving southward tomorrow, more isolated thunderstorms with more clouds will lower high temperatures even more as this trend will start to change this weekend.