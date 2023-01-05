For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite a cooler weather pattern soon to be underway with passing clouds across West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts a brief surge in temperatures as rainfall will continue to elude the region. Temperatures will rise into the high 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s this afternoon as conditions will dry out. With the drier air comes the stronger winds gusts at times associated with a briefly colder air mass that will eventually settle into place after tomorrow. Skies will begin to clear out of clouds with way-above-normal temperatures Basinwide for tomorrow.