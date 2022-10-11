For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While thunderstorms popped up for many across The Basin yesterday, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a lower chance of that happening for today. It’s a mostly rainfree morning as temperatures will rise from the 50’s and the 60’s into the 70’s and the lower 80’s by this afternoon, closer to normal for this time of year. While thunderstorm activity will be fewer and farther between this afternoon, it will still be seasonably humid as chances of rain will still exist for a few areas throughout the week with breezy conditions at times.