For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a seasonably mild start across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights every area starting off well above the freezing mark. Winds have started to switch more out of the east, feeding in moisture in the atmosphere to produce clouds that are from the south and from the west. These conditions will limit temperatures to the 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s by the afternoon. Despite this trend, enough dry air will limit substantial rain at times, but some areas will possibly experience thunderstorm activity today. Drier air will likely return tomorrow.