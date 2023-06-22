For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with slightly more cloud coverage across The Basin with more moisture in the atmosphere, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most areas to be free of rain with temperatures not as high as the past few days. However, many will still be relatively hot for this time of year with many reaching the upper 90’s and triple digits. Winds will be more from the west-southwest in western areas while being more from the south-southeast in far eastern areas as higher humidity will be the bigger story in these areas. The slightly cooler and slightly more humid trend may persist in eastern areas of West Texas in the coming days.