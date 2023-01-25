For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies have cleared of clouds bigtime across The Basin as despite a few passing afternoon clouds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects dry weather to be the big story today. While temperatures will still be on the seasonably chilly side of things, temperatures will eventually rise even more than they did yesterday with many reaching the 40’s, 50’s, and lower 60’s. However, this slight warmup will be short-lived as a brief wave of northerly winds will once again keep things cold tonight and chilly tomorrow as despite some clouds on the increase, most areas will remain void of precipitation.