For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Some of The Basin will be a bit gloomy to start today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts rain and wet snow showers to move out of the region. Along with the clearing skies, persistent winds will keep temperatures below normal in the 40’s and 50’s with 60-degree temperature readings around The Rio Grande. As drier air eventually pushes precipitation away from the region, which will allow for cold air to spill in overnight, the dry air will also allow for brisk air tomorrow afternoon with strong northerly winds.