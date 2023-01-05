For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlight the below-freezing temperatures for some across The Basin as because conditions are dry with light winds and clear skies, temperatures have plummeted this morning from yesterday afternoon. However, southerly winds will warm things up big time this afternoon as temperatures will eventually reach the high 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. Those southerly winds will eventually pick up even more tomorrow with near-record-high temperatures for many. Skies will remain mostly clear of clouds with dry air lingering despite a cooldown this weekend.