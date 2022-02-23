For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Colder air has arrived across most of the region of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting way-below-normal high temperatures at or below freezing in northern areas. Gusty winds and some light wintry precipitation to start will give way to some sun later in the day. Despite another morning of light wintry precipitation possible tomorrow, skies are likely to clear out a bit later with milder weather, but still cool weather ahead.