For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts that temperatures will max out in the mid-to-upper 80’s and close to 90 degrees for many across West Texas. The reason being…the potential for slightly less stormy weather with partly cloudy skies and slightly less humid conditions. While conditions may slowly start to warm up and dry out in some areas later this week, localized flash flooding and strong winds will still be the big story with a few of these storms.