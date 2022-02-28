For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s are going to rise back above normal in the 60’s amd even some 70’s across West Texas and as those temperatures rise, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting those wind speeds to rise as well. Combined with the breezy and dry conditions, the threat of fire danger and blowing dust will increase, but more low-level moisture will work its way back across the region later this week.