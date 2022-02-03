HOUSTON (KIAH) –The National Weather Service reports that the next surge of arctic air is poised to enter the northern U.S.. Scattered snow showers are expected to accompany the arctic cold front as it sweeps across the Great Lakes through Thursday. Blustery northwesterly winds will once again usher sub-zero temperatures into the upper Midwest by Friday morning.

Over the northeast half of central Indiana periodic scattered light snow is expected Thursday with a few light snow showers and flurries lingering into the night. Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright spoke with meteorologist Star Harvey about the details. Here’s a look:

Over in the Columbus, Ohio region a few spots may see a dusting of snow accumulation Thursday although there’s a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. Wind chill values may range between five below zero and 10 below zero Friday night into Saturday morning. Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza joined meteorologist Star Harvey with more information. Here’s a look: