WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — What issue brings lawmakers from both parties together? A mutual hatred of springing ahead and falling back, from Daylight Saving Time to standard time.

To many people’s surprise, on Tuesday through unanimous consent, the Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“Unanimous consent. The Sunshine Protection Act,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said.

The bill now heads to the House.

“Set the sunlight free! Give us that opportunity at the end of the day,” Rep Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said.

Johnson is urging his House colleagues to pass the legislation.

“To me, we get a lot more value out of having that light from 4:30 in the afternoon to 5:30 in the afternoon, as opposed to having it earlier in the day,” Johnson said.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) believe the bill deserves attention.

“Clearly this is something I think needs to be addressed,” Aguilar said.

“I think it’s an important step that we should take,” Jeffries said.

Supporters of the bill say permanent Daylight Saving Time will help prevent pedestrian crashes, reduce crime, and decrease seasonal depression.

“I think we have seen evidence that it can improve mental health,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) said.

“If we get it on the floor, it’s going to pass,” Johnson said.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Penn.) says it might be better to let states decide, but agrees shifting clocks may no longer make sense.

“It’s antiquated policy that was made essentially almost a hundred years ago or a hundred years ago now for different reasons and it’s worthy of consideration,” Perry said.

The White House says so far, the president isn’t taking an official position.

“He is more of an evening person,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

If the bill becomes law, it will take effect next year.