WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – While Republicans rail against President Joe Biden’s economic performance, he is pushing back.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is one of many Republicans who have been vocal about blaming President Biden for inflation.

“The biggest tax we have right now on Americans is the inflation tax. It’s caused by Joe Biden, and all this reckless spending,” Scott said.

In a speech about the economy on Tuesday, President Biden took aim at Sen. Scott’s tax plan, which calls for all Americans to pay some income tax.

“Their plan is to raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95% of whom make less than $100,000 a year,” Biden said.

When asked if his plan would raise taxes on millions of Americans, Sen. Scott called that a complete lie.

“No. I’ve never supported raising taxes on people,” Scott said.

President Biden believes Republicans are pointing fingers at him because they want frustrated Americans to push them back into the majority in November.

“That you’re going to hand power over to them so they can enact their extreme agenda,” Biden said.

Sen. Scott does believe Republicans will take back control of Congress soon and says when they do, his party has a plan for how to fix the economy.

“You reduce taxes. You reduce fees. You make it easier for people to get into business,” he said. “That’s what you do. You don’t do what Joe Biden and the Democrats are doing.”