WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The House passed the bipartisan safer communities act after it passed in the Senate late last night.

“Today we will send legislation to the president’s desk for the first time in decades,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said.

“This will save lives,” Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.) said.

And although some Republicans supported the ‘bipartisan” bill, most like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) voted no.

“They’re coming after second amendment liberties and who knows what it’ll be tomorrow. I can only imagine,” Jordan said.

The bill requires background checks for gun buyers under 21, provides billions of dollars for mental health services and secure schools and closes the “boyfriend loophole.”

Some Democrats like Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) say it didn’t go far enough.

“It should have banned magazines,” Lee said. “It should’ve banned ghost guns, it should’ve banned bumper stocks, it should’ve had storage provisions that are just simple.”

But Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) believe this bill went too far.

“We don’t need more laws and restrictions that make it more difficult for law-abiding gun-owning citizens to exercise their constitutional rights,” Davis said.

“It’s not going to help anything. It’s going to lead to more errors, more false flags, more backlogs in the NICS system,” Johnson said.

The bill now heads to the White House, where the President promises to sign it into law.