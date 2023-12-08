WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are scrambling to come up with a border security solution both sides can agree on.

The border talks have delayed the passage of President Joe Biden’s $106 billion supplemental funding request for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Senate Republicans are demanding tougher border security policies in exchange for their support for the supplemental funding request that includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.

“I will help all of our allies, but we’ve gotta help ourselves first,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Republicans blocked a procedural vote on Wednesday to advance the president’s national security plan because they believe the package doesn’t adequately address border security.

“We found something that provides us the opportunity to force the administration to do something that they’ve been unwilling to do until this point,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Republicans are pushing for sweeping policy changes at the border that includes imposing new limits on migrants seeking asylum, parole and refugee status.

But democrats say republicans’ demands are unreasonable and are accusing republicans of holding emergency aid for Ukraine hostage.

“They are playing chicken with our national security,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

President Biden says he is open to negotiating with republicans to end the stalemate and get Ukraine the urgent aid it needs.

“I am willing to make significant compromises on the border,” Biden said.

President Biden and democrats say getting aid to Ukraine is critical and say they will stay here as long as it takes to reach a deal.