WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former New Jersey Governor Christie suspended his campaign last night, but he shared his real feelings when he seemingly thought he wasn’t being recorded.

“And she’s going to get smoked,” Christie said one of his opponents, Nikki Haley.

Christie also took a jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, claiming DeSantis called him and was “petrified.”

There are now only four remaining candidates in the Republican presidential primary: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy. The list could shorten even further after the Iowa Republican Caucus happening Monday, Jan. 15th.