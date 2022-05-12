Uvalde School Shooting

Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
98°
Midland
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Seen On TV
Basin Business Report
Business
Education Report
Powering the Permian
State News
BorderReport
National
Political
Investigations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
M.C.S.O dispatching out uniformed deputies to assist …
AG Paxton advises Texans on charitable giving in …
$175K donation to pay for Uvalde funeral services
West Texas Food Bank receives grant from Bank of America …
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Carlos Martínez suspended 80 games for positive drug …
Top Stories
Rafa vs. Uncle Toni: Nadal to meet Auger-Aliassime …
Herta walks away from crash during Indianapolis 500 …
Eye-popping day for Hamilton at Monaco GP as Leclerc …
Steelers GM Khan embracing expectations of new role
About Us
TV Schedule
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Father’s Day: Save Dad’s Grill
Teacher Surprise
Mom & Me Photo Contest
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Community
Honoring Our Graduates 2022
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Honoring the Fallen
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Odessa Operation Graduation: Safe Night
Top Stories
Little River Band coming to Ector Theatre
Top Stories
Be prepared for summer fun at Texas State Parks
Gallery
UTPB to offer summer camps
Honoring the fallen
Honoring the fallen
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Noticias Permian Basin
Search
Please enter a search term.
Uvalde School Shooting
M.C.S.O dispatching out uniformed deputies to assist …
Top Uvalde School Shooting Headlines
AG Paxton advises Texans on charitable giving in …
$175K donation to pay for Uvalde funeral services
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
The Gardendale Mansion mystery revealed
Midland parents arrested after leaving kids home …
Uvalde mom: Officers ‘did everything’ they could
Missing woman found dead
Odessa Operation Graduation: Safe Night
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up