TxDot issues traffic alert ahead of the weekend

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – TxDot issues traffic alerts ahead of this weekend and into next week for the following counties:

Winkler County

Lane closures and detours will be in place at the SH 302 overpass project at SH 115 and the railroad on September weekends after Labor Day.

Martin County

The week of Sept. 7 lane closures on FM 829 will take place for ditch maintenance operations at mile markers 306-308 (a few miles south of Highway 176). Closures may move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers.

Ward County

On FM 1927 (aka SH 115) overpass at Interstate 20 lane closures will take place Tuesday, Sept. 7 for repairs to be made.