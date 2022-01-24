Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
64°
Midland
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
2021 Election Results
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
PR Newswire Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
Ft Stockton man charged in deadly crash
Crockett woman arrested for allegedly trying to buy …
Video
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert
Help keep the Permian Basin warm
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Red Raider Nation
China 2022
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime …
Top Stories
Ole Miss enters AP women’s poll for 1st time in 15 …
Ortiz, Clemens, Bonds to be close calls for Hall …
Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time …
MLB negotiators meet in person for 1st time since …
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Remarkable Women 2022
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Teacher Surprise
Hometown Heroes
The Cupid Connection
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Black History Month
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock 2021
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Please enter a search term.
The Cupid Connection
Don't Miss
Local woman sentenced to 20 years after 2019 manslaughter …
2 dead in Ector County crash
Ft Stockton man charged in deadly crash
Deadly car accident in Midland
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert