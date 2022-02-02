Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
31°
Midland
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
PR Newswire Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
Video
Top Stories
4 charged in death of actor Michael K. Williams
Juveniles IDed persons of interest in HBCU threats
Cancer patients cured after gene therapy, doctors …
2 years of caring for COVID’s sickest: ‘Exhausting’
Video
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Silver Star Nation
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Angel McCoughtry signs with Minnesota Lynx
Top Stories
Serbian prosecutors: Djokovic’s COVID-19 test was …
For Steelers assistant Austin, a long and mysterious …
Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit even if hired as …
Shuster to become 1st curler to carry US flag at …
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
The Cupid Connection
The Big Game Tailgate Giveaway
Teacher Surprise
Remarkable Women 2022
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Community
Black History Month
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Valentine’s Day Quiz
Hometown Heroes
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock 2021
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Please enter a search term.
The Big Game Tailgate Giveaway
Don't Miss
Power outage impacts Oncor customers in Midland
MISD cancels classes ahead of winter weather
Victim in deadly crash on 302 identified
Midlander arrested for firing gun near child
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes …