LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s defense with two representatives on All-Big 12 first and second teams that were announce by the league on Wednseday.

Senior defensive lineman Tyree Wilson was named to a first-team All-Big 12 selection and senior defensive back Malik Dunlap picked up second-team all-conference honors.

An additional 15 Red Raiders received honorable mention nods from league coaches. Four Red Raiders were honorable mentions for Big 12 Player of the Year awards. In addition to his first-team honors, Wilson received at least one vote for both Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. Trey Wolff (special teams), Joseph Adedire (defensive freshman), and Behren Morton (offensive freshman) also receive at least one vote for awards.

Jerand Bradley (WR), Tony Bradford Jr. (DL), Jaylon Hutchings (DL), Austin McNamar (P), Krishon Merriweather (LB), Landon Peterson (OL), Myles Price (WR), SaRodorick Thompson (RB), Henry Teeter (FB), Marquis Waters (DB), Dennis Wilburn (OL), Rayshad Williams (DB), and Wolff (K) were each named All-Big 12 honorable mention.

(Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)