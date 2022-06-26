MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas BMX hosted its State Race Weekend at its track near Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park in Midland. The organization welcomed riders from around the state for the state qualifier race.

The weekend consisted of practice races Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as a clinic with former professional BMX rider Hojo Johnson. Sunday was the main event where riders from two years old to 50-plus years old competed for their chance to be a top 10 rider in the state.

“Anybody from 5 and under all the way to 51 and over, you know they’re out here trying to get their goal at being the state number 1 rider,” Johnson said.

BMX (bicycle motorcross) is an emerging sport and West Texas BMX is looking to expand its organization. Riders of all ages are welcome, toddler to retirement age.

“Right now we’re a small organization. We’re trying to build it up and trying to get into the schools. It is now considered in a lot of places a UIL sport,” Peggy Cox, West Texas BMX president, said.

“There are now five colleges that offer BMX scholarships so this is another way to help pay for your college.”

The universities that offer BMX programs are Marian University in Wisconsin, Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky, Lindenwood University in Missouri, and Fort Lewis College and Colorado Mesa University in Colorado.

“Some people don’t like the ball sports. So this is just another alternative,” Peggy Cox, West Texas BMX president, said.

The organization, a member of USA BMX, takes pride in having one of the nicest tracks in the state and serving West Texas riders for 12 years.

Cox says the best way to get involved is to reach out to them on Facebook, or come out to their practices which are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.