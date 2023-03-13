ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – College athletes commonly work their way up the ladder, transferring from one school to another until they reach their highest point. Especially in diamond sports like baseball and softball, starting college careers at the junior college level is not uncommon.

But it is not as common to see an athlete do the opposite, begin their career at the Division 1 level, and then transfer to a junior college. Lubbock native Maya Mongelli did just that when she decided to come home to West Texas and transfer to the national powerhouse Odessa College to play softball.

Mongelli, sophomore, spent her freshman year at Lamar University, an NCAA Division 1 program in Beaumont, Texas. She appeared in three games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending hand injury.

Looking for a fresh start, Mongelli transferred to Odessa College in the offseason, who had just made a third-place finish in the national tournament in 2022.

“If they’re transferring from Division 1, there’s typically a reason whether it be playing time or injuries or you know whatever variety of reasons and so our job is to help them get back to that level,” Jeff Jackson, Odessa College softball head coach, said.

Mongelli came to Odessa with a few goals: to get healthy, find her way back into the sport and compete for a national championship.

“Everyone wants to win, you want to win a national championship,” Mongelli said.

That mentality is what made Mongelli a great fit for the Wranglers, according to Coach Jackson. And he is never opposed to bringing on home-grown talent from West Texas. Mongelli is one of just two West Texans on the roster, the other from El Paso.

“Okay well then let’s jump all over that,” Coach Jackson recalled from when he found out Mongelli is a Lubbock native.

The homecoming is just as sweet for Mongelli, who now plays just two hours from her hometown and family, as opposed to the nine-hour trip to Lamar University.

“I love that my family… my dad does come and support a lot. It’s definitely a lot easier for him to come out and be able to watch us,” Mongelli said.

Mongelli has helped the Wranglers to a national ranking of fourth in the country in the first stretch of the season. Odessa College begins its conference schedule Thursday, hosting a doubleheader against Ranger College.

The ultimate goal for every member of this team, including Mongelli, is winning a national championship.

“Oh I’m really excited to get to that level and get to nationals and especially with our group of girls like we, we are very excited and that’s one thing that we are really pushing towards, is that national championship title. And everyone here has that same goal.”