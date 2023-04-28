DALLAS (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys were scheduled to have two picks on Friday when day No. 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft resumed in Kansas City.

The Cowboys’ first pick of the evening comes in the second round, 58th overall, and then in the third round, 90th overall.

Tight end is one position of need for the Cowboys after the departure of Dalton Schultz.

Dallas addressed another need in Thursday’s first round with the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick.

The 6-foot-3, 323-pound Smith gives the Cowboys even more size on the interior of the defensive line.

“When you go through the evaluation postseason, it was clear we wanted to improve our run defense,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It was a focal point. I think this clearly does that. One of our many strengths, we take the ball away, pass rush. We just want to get better on earlier downs.”

Dallas picked Smith after Buffalo moved a spot ahead of the Cowboys and drafted Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, a player many draft pundits had the Cowboys targeting.

After Friday’s two rounds, the Cowboys will have four more picks to make on Saturday.