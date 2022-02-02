LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 14 Texas Tech defeated the No. 23 University of Texas in Lubbock Tuesday night by a score of 77-64.

During the postgame press conference, Coach Adams said he was both tired and relieved, “but also so proud.”

Adams said Texas Tech players, “showed a lot of heart.”

Adams was asked about his opportunity to leave Texas Tech last season and join Beard at UT Austin. Adams stayed.

“I made the right choice,” he said.

Texas Tech is 17 – 5 on the season. The next game is Saturday versus West Virginia.