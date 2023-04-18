ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Warbirds Arena Football Team added to their defensive arsenal, signing one of Texas Tech’s top former tacklers Eric Monroe. Monroe played at Texas Tech for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Monroe started at safety in all but one game for the Red Raiders. He was the third-best tackler on the team in 2020 and second-best in 2021. Monroe had 143 tackles in his two seasons at Texas Tech, including 8.5 tackles for a loss.

Monroe also spent four years at LSU, helping the Tigers to a National Championship in 2019.

“For one, he’s a head hunter. He’s going to go and make you know that he’s on the football field. Two, his IQ is brilliant on the defensive side,” Zack Bugg, West Texas Warbirds owner, said.

Monroe is expected to play in the Warbirds’ next home game on April 29 against Fayetteville. The team is competing for the first time in the National Arena League. West Texas started the 2023 season 0-2.