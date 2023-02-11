LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Tech men’s basketball, which only had one win against a Big 12 team before Saturday, upset No. 12 Kansas State 71-63.

De’Vion Harmon heated up in the second half, leading all scorers with 20 points.

More impressive to Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams was the Red Raiders’ defensive effort. Texas Tech forced Kansas State to turn the ball over 23 times and the Red Raiders scored 28 points off those turnovers.

Watch the video above to hear Adams’ thoughts about how his team played Saturday and how they are preparing for No. 5 Texas on Monday.