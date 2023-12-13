ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB fifth-year linebacker Hayden Kelly was the only Falcon to be named to the Associated Press Division II All-American team. Kelly earned second-team honors after UTPB’s historic conference championship season.

This season, Kelly led the team in total tackles with 114, nearly double the next-highest. He also led the team in tackles for a loss with 13.5, for a total of 35 yards. Kelly had one interception in the Falcons’ historic win over Texas A&M Kingsville, the first time UTPB had ever beaten a nationally ranked team.

Kelly, a team captain this season, was also named to Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Non-FBS team, the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Super Region 4 team and the Lone Star Conference Linebacker of the Year. He also earned conference weekly honors twice this season.

The Magnolia native remained loyal to the Falcons through the 2023 coaching change. Kelly has had an impact in all five of his seasons at UTPB. He started as a wide receiver in 2019 after playing fullback in high school. Kelly then made the transition to linebacker his sophomore season.

Kelly first earned widespread notoriety when he was named to the All-Lone Star Conference honorable mention team in 2022 after posting 91 total tackles.

Kelly took to X to share inspiration on his journey in football, saying “Fullback out of high school with one DII offer. Converted to linebacker after my first year in college. Don’t ever let someone tell you, you aren’t good enough. You are in control of your own destiny.”

Kelly’s impact will continue to be felt at UTPB as head coach Kris McCullough has hired his former captain as the newest linebackers coach.