ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB softball lost both games in the double-header against UT Tyler Tuesday in mercy rule fashion. The Falcons gave up 10 runs in the fifth inning of game one to lose 11-1 in five innings. Similarly in the second game, UTPB gave up five runs in the sixth inning, giving the Patriots a 10-2 win in six innings.

Aracely Araiza and Julia Bumford both went 2-3 at the plate in the second game. Araiza also had a double and an RBI.

UT Tyler clinched the series win after blowing out UTPB in game two. The Falcons’ losing streak slipped to six games. Game three is Wednesday at noon.