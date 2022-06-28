ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB announced Tuesday that Samantha Mendez will take over as the Falcons softball head coach. Mendez served as the assistant coach at Ottawa University since 2019.

Mendez helped Ottawa become an NAIA powerhouse in just four seasons. They won back-to-back regular season Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championships in 2021 and 2022, racking up 81 wins. She also helped the Braves to two straight National Tournament appearances, and the NAIA World Series in 2021. That same year, the coaching staff was named NFCA Region IV Coaching Staff of the Year.

“We’re excited for Samantha Mendez to begin helming UTPB Softball,” said Dooley. “Sam’s tireless work ethic, especially in recruiting, provides Falcon Softball a huge boost. Lone Star Conference softball, as with many other sports competes nationally. In our Pursuit of Comprehensive Excellence, we expect all our programs, including softball, to compete for conference titles and share the national stage with our conference peers. Her addition marks another significant point of progress for UT Permian Basin Athletics.”

Before coaching with Ottowa, Mendez was an assistant at Northeastern state. She also spent time as the head coach at Ellsworth Community College.