ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – University of Texas Permian Basin announced Kris McCullough will be the school’s second football Head Coach Vice President for Athletics Todd Dooley announced.

McCullough joins the Falcons after a season at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.

McCullough led the Tigers to a 9-3 record and finished the season with a win over Texas A&M – Kingsville in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl.

Last season at 26, he was the youngest coach in the country when he took over at East Central.

McCullough was named to the American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, recognizing him as one of the best young coaches in the game of football. He was the only Division II coach selected to the list which included Division-I and NFL coaches.

“What Kris has done in a short amount of time in charge of a football program is quite remarkable,” said Dooley in a statement. “Throughout the entire search process Kris’ charisma and vision stood out in a very competitive group of candidates. He checks all the boxes in what we are looking for in our pursuit of comprehensive excellence.”

“First, I’d like to thank everyone at East Central,” said McCullough in a statement. “I enjoyed every second spent in Ada and at East Central and want to thank them for believing in me and giving me a chance to be a head coach. We made history at that school in many ways, and no one can take that away from the student-athletes and coaches. I’m so excited for this opportunity! My wife Hannah and I can’t wait to arrive in the Permian Basin to get started and meet all the great folks in West Texas as we level up UTPB Football. Falcons Up!”

McCullough started at East Central in 2018 as the team’s Special Team Coordinator and quarterbacks coach before getting promoted to Offensive Coordinator in 2020 and Assistant Head Coach in 2021.

The coaching position was over after Justin Carrigan stepped down to become the UTPB Deputy Athletic Director.