ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For the first time in program history, UTPB football is nationally ranked. After beating Eastern New Mexico 52-29 Saturday, the Falcons were voted into the D2Football.com’s Top-25, coming in at No. 25.

First-year head coach Kris McCullough has led UTPB to a 6-1 start, including a 96-0 win over Texas College, an 86-7 win over Southwest Baptist and a 29-17 win over No. 16 Texas A&M Kingsville, the Falcons’ first win over a ranked team in program history.

Their lone loss of the season came to formerly No. 25 Western Colorado.

“It’s good to be recognized nationally for the work our guys have done,” McCullough said.

6-1 marks the best start to a season in UTPB football’s short history. In a season full of history-making moments, the Falcons have another one in front of them as they take on No. 18 Angelo State this Saturday.

UTPB was narrowly left out of the AFCA Coach’s Poll, receiving votes for the third straight week. The Falcons received 27 votes, which makes them approximately ranked No. 28 in the Coach’s Poll.

UTPB’s road test against Angelo State will mark the Falcons’ first Top-25 matchup in school history. Kickoff from LeGrand Stadium in San Angelo is at 6:00 this Saturday.