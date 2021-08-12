Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4

Milwaukee Brewers’ Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías couldn’t remember a game like this on any level, let alone baseball’s highest. This sure is one he won’t forget.

Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

“The best game of my life, hitting-wise,” Urías said. “It was fun. It was one of those days that I felt good. I think everybody was feeling good today.”

Urías homered in the seventhand ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year.

“No cheapies in there,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It was five rockets.”

Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep even though All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff made an early exit.

A day after routing Chicago 10-0, the Brewers surpassed their previous high of 15 runs this year set against the Cubs on June 30. They established another season best with 22 hits in their most lopsided win this year.

“It just shows you how deep we are,” Woodruff said. “Anytime we roll out the lineup, there’s eight, nine guys that can put together a good at-bat.”

CUBS STRUGGLE

The Cubs have lost eight in a row and 14 of 16. They traded championship core players Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez as well as closer Craig Kimbrel prior to the July 30 deadline.

“You’ve got to focus on the process right now,” said Kyle Hendricks, who got pounded in his first loss in more than three months. “This really is valuable experience for everybody here, facing top arms like we have lately, just getting that experience and being in the big leagues. … There’s a lot of guys kind of getting their footing and learning their way, which is really fun to watch, and I think it’ll pay off for us a lot next year.”

PULLING AWAY

The Brewers scored five in the second, highlighted by Peterson’s two-run shot, and were just getting started.

Piña made it 9-1 with none out in the fifth when he drove his first career grand slamout, chasing Hendricks (13-5). He gave his batting gloves to two young fans in the first row.

The Cubs’ ace got tagged for a career-worst nine runs and matched a season-high with 11 hits. The right-hander was 11-0 in 16 starts since a loss to Pittsburgh on May 9.

Piña added a two-run drive in the sixth, giving him three multihomer games in his career and two this season.

Woodruff was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth after throwing 74 pitches. He allowed an unearned run and two hits while walking three and striking out three

“It was a battle,” he said. “I lost my mechanics a little bit, I felt like. I just couldn’t get anything going. The offense did a heck of a job today.”

Hunter Strickland (1-1) worked a scoreless inning.

ARRIETA RELEASED

Chicago released Jake Arrieta after he got hit hard Wednesday night, ending a rough second stint with the team for a pitcher who won a Cy Young Award and helped bring home a drought-busting World Series championship in his first go-around.

Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers in the Cubs seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: All-Star closer Josh Hader struck out three in a scoreless inning after being reinstated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. … The Brewers also optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred RHP John Axford (right elbow), out for the remainder of the season, to the 60-day injured list.

Cubs: The Cubs placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee that president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said is not serious. … C Austin Romine was reinstated from the 60-day IL after he was sidelined because of a sprained left wrist

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54 ERA) gets the ball as the Brewers open a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Anderson is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in his past three starts. RHP Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06) starts for the Pirates.

Cubs: Chicago opens a three-game series at Miami, with RHP Adbert Alzolay (4-12, 4.71) pitching for the Cubs and LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-5, 7.36) getting the ball for the Marlins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports