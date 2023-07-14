MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Following a strong first half with the Midland RockHounds and an appearance in the MLB Future’s Game, outfielder Lawrence Butler was promoted to triple-A with the Las Vegas Aviators. Butler got the news just three days after his 23rd birthday.

Butler will be joined by fellow RockHounds infielders Darell Hernaiz and Brett Harris in Las Vegas.

Butler was drafted by Oakland in 2018 and spent that season playing for the A’s rookie-league team in Arizona. He then spent 2019-2022 bouncing between low-A, single-A and the rookie league before being promoted to the double-A Midland RockHounds.

Butler played 67 games with the RockHounds recording 81 hits, 47 RBI and batting .285. He is the seventh-ranked prospect for Oakland.

Hernaiz, a product of El Paso Americas High School, was drafted in 2019 by Baltimore and was traded to the A’s in 2022. Hernaiz played 71 games with Midland, batting .338. He is the A’s 14th-ranked prospect.

Harris, Oakland’s 12th-ranked prospect, was drafted by Oakland in 2021 and spent the majority of his 2022 season and all of his 2023 season thus far in Midland. He played a total of 153 games with the RockHounds between those two seasons, batting .283 with 48 RBI in the first half of this season.

Denzel Clarke remains the highest-rated Oakland prospect on the RockHounds roster, ranked ninth overall.