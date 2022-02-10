GARDEN CITY, Texas (NEXSTAR) – When you go to a basketball game at Garden City High School, you will see one seat on the Bearkat bench unlike the rest. It sits empty, only draped with a black #2 Bearkats jersey, but the young men on the team are keeping it full.

Ryder Gass was a quick-witted and fun-loving guard on the team and was always eager to keep his teammates and his friends smiling.

“He would do almost anything to give you a smile,” teammate John Lopez said. “Even if it involved him embarrassing himself sometimes.”

Lopez was one of Gass’ closest friends, and he remembers fondly what Gass would say whenever he’d leave the room.

“Once you left him, he’d always say ‘I love you’ and I’d have to tell him back,” Lopez said. “So before he left, I said ‘Ryder, I love you’ and that’s the last memory I have with him.”

Just moments after leaving that basketball practice in early January, the 16 year old Gass veered off the road in his Toyota Tundra, hitting a fence and rolling. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My mom explained it to us and it took us just a minute to comprehend it, then it really hit,” teammate Mason Walker said.

When head coach Brad Hall got the call with the news, he was at a loss for what to tell his team.

“We loved Ryder immensely, and some things you just can’t explain,” Hall said. “It’s hard for kids to grasp situations like this.”

For Gass’ funeral, the community filled the basketball arena that had become like a second home for Ryder and his friends.

The overwhelming grief even led Lopez to consider giving up basketball altogether.

“I had a talk with Mrs. Gass, Ryder’s mom, and she kind of lifted me up and said we’ve got to move on and do our thing and just play for Ryder, play the way he used to play,” Lopez said. “She said to always do it for him, and that is something that always sticks with me now.”

Instead of abandoning the season, the team played on and dedicated their season to Gass.

“Whenever times are kind of tough and we’re doubting ourselves, we know we’re doing it for him,” Walker said.

The Bearkats wear shooting shirts with Gass’ name and number on the back, keep his initials on their uniforms, and reserve a spot for him on the bench, where they lay his #2 jersey.

“You just look at his jersey and it kind of pumps you up,” Lopez said. “Just knowing you’re doing it for him and it kind of lifts you up a little more.”

While Gass isn’t physically at the games anymore, his spirit still is. His parents have not missed a home game.

While it may seem unbelievable, the explanation is simple.

“Because that’s what he would have wanted,” Gass’ mother, Ronnie, said.



“He wouldn’t have wanted us to stop,” Gass’ father, Quentin, said. “The love we have for these boys, his teammates, we just want to be there for them, because they are going through it, just like we are.”

The community has come together to support the team, with bigger crowds at the games and wearing red wristbands saying to “live and play the Ryder way.”

“Be outgoing, just have fun in life, don’t get down and be hard on yourself,” Hall said. “That’s kind of what it means to live and play the Ryder way.”

The players have begun to realize what started out as a team and as a community has turned into a family.

“They are a big part of our family now,” Quentin Gass said. “They are just like our kids.”

As the Bearkats push towards the playoffs, they are making up for their less-than-full roster with full hearts.

“We know that he is still truly there with us,” teammate Jordan Jones said. “We know that he is going to be there with us and go on this journey with us.”

And the feeling carries on to Gass’ blood family.

“They have him there,” Quentin Gass said. “They’re carrying him, and they’re fighting for him, too.”