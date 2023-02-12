GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, are the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl.

That is putting their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce in a strange, but joyful, situation.

Last week, Jason and Travis invited their parents to their “New Heights” podcast. During the two-hour chat, both Donna and Ed said they didn’t plan to choose sides.

Donna said she will cheer for the offense. Ed said he’d be cheering for “Kelce.” Either way, both parents said they’d already won.

Sports Illustrated reports Donna and Ed will be supporting their sons from different areas during the game Sunday evening.

According to SI, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell invited the Kelces to watch the game in his box at State Farm Stadium. Donna accepted, but Ed decided to watch the game with other members of his family.

While Ed is the more private of the two parents, Donna has been all over the Phoenix area leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

She delivered her sons’ favorite chocolate chip cookies to them on Super Bowl opening night. She made the delivery wearing a special jersey that’s half Eagles and half Chiefs.

By the time Donna Kelce reached the field inside State Farm Stadium Sunday afternoon, she sported a jacket featuring both of her son’s teams. She also wore one shoe for each son.

Erin Andrews and Donna Kelce at Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium in Glendale Ariz. Feb. 12, 2023. (FOX4/Don Proctor Photo)

After the game, Ed said he planned to find the son on the losing side of the Super Bowl first to be with him following the game. Donna said her position after the game will depend on whether there is a field access ticket available for her.

Until then, it’s time for both parents to cheer for Kelce.