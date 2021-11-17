NFL Honors moves to Thursday night during Super Bowl week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 06: NFL players Aaron Rodgers (L) and Richard Rodgers accept the Bridgestone performance Play of the Year onstage during the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL Honors, the prime-time television program during which The Associated Press individual league awards are revealed, will be held on a Thursday for the first time, and will be broadcast live by ABC.

The show on Feb. 10 will originate from the YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California, and also will be available on NFL Network and ESPN+.

In addition to the AP’s awards for MVP, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player, Offensive Player and Offensive Rookie, Defensive Player and Defensive Rookie, and Assistant Coach of the Year, the program will feature the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year announcement.

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class also will be revealed during the telecast, which begins at 9 p.m. EST.