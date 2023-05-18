ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire and head men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland visited the Permian Basin Thursday as part of the Red Raider Club Wreck ‘Em Tour. The two coaches as well as Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt spoke to Texas Tech Athletics donors at the events.

McCasland was also making his return to Midland, where he began his coaching career.

“It’s surreal,” McCasland said. “It was our first head coaching here in the area and all of our kids were born here so really it feels like home.”

McCasland was the head coach at Midland College from 2004-2009 leading the Chaparrals to two NJCAA National Championship games, including one national title in 2007.

“The reason we won it was the people here, genuinely. I love the people here, it’s so fun to be back and I love this area, but it’s the people that make it great,” McCasland said.

McGuire was part of the search committee for a new men’s basketball coach after Mark Adams resigned, and played a big role in the selection of McCasland. McGuire said the choice of McCasland was in part because he is a proven winner at each of his career stops including Midwestern State, Baylor and North Texas.

“With him, it was just like this draw of like, ‘Coach, I want to win a national championship at Texas Tech, I want to be that,'” McGuire recalled. “You could feel that really meant that and so I was like, man I love his energy, I love his toughness, I think we’re a lot alike whenever it comes to how our teams are going to play and so I’m excited to have him be a part of this staff.”

The Wreck ‘Em Tour continues Monday in Abilene before traveling east to make stops in Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, San Angelo and Houston.