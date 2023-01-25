LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second straight week, Texas Tech receives Big 12 Men’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Zach Bradford landed the award after breaking Texas Tech’s pole vault record in his second meet with the Red Raiders. The Kansas transfer cleared 5.67m before finishing at 5.72m and currently leads the Big 12 and the NCAA in the event.

Bradford joins teammates Courtney Lindsey and Rosemary Chukwuma, who were named the men’s and women’s Athletes of the Week in week one.