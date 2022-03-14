HOUSTON — Texas Tech baseball won all three games it played against Rice over the weekend, including a come-from-behind, 7-4 win Sunday.

The Red Raiders trailed 4-1 before scoring two runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth. Left fielder Zac Vooletich delivered a go-ahead double in the sixth.

Texas Tech knocked 13 hits in the win, including three from catcher Hudson White. The Red Raider bullpen kept Rice off the board for the final five innings of the game

TTU won 3-2 Saturday on an RBI double by third baseman Parker Kelly in the ninth inning. Kelly, who was known more for his glove than his bat before the season, now boasts a .352 batting average.

Brandon Birdsell was excellent in the game, striking out 15 Rice hitters over six no-hit, scoreless innings. Birdsell struck out eight hitters in the first two innings alone — two reached on dropped third strikes.

Texas Tech led 2-0 early, scoring on an RBI double by Ty Coleman and a sacrifice fly by Owen Washburn. Coleman returned to the lineup for the series after missing TTU’s mid-week series against Mississippi State.

Rice scored two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, but freshman closer Trendan Parish sealed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Friday’s win was not as close. The Red Raiders recorded nine hits and eight walks, and won that game 10-1.

Parker Kelly hit his sixth home run of the season in the triumph. It marked Kelly’s third-straight game with a home run.

Starting pitcher Andrew Morris scattered seven hits over five innings, allowing just one run. Josh Sanders went four scoreless and was given the save.

Texas Tech’s record improved to 14-3 with the win. The Red Raiders will next play New Mexico at home Tuesday.