LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech soccer picked up a pair of wins last week in Big 12 play and the team picked up a pair of honors from the conference on Tuesday.

Elise Anderson and Ashleigh Williams claimed conference player of the week after helping the Red Raiders move into a tie for second in the standings after wins against Kansas State and Kansas.

Anderson claimed defensive honors after helping Texas Tech’s backline record a shutout and only allow one goal in two wins. The junior saw 160 minutes of action in week nine and has played in all 16 matches for the Red Raiders this season.

Williams received offensive honors after scoring three goals in two matches. The forward scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Texas Tech a win at the Wildcats. She then registered a brace against Kansas in the 2-1 win. The sophomore has scored a total of six goals in the past four matches.

The Red Raiders closes out the regular season home schedule against Baylor at 7 p.m. Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

(A Big 12 Conference press release contributed to this report.)