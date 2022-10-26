LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech faces No. 15 TCU in a pivotal regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs enter the matchup tied for second in the Big 12 standings with 17 points.

With a win, the Red Raiders will clinch sole possession of second place. With a Tech win and a Texas loss, Tech would clinch a share of the 2022 Big 12 regular season title.

The Red Raiders take a five-match winning streak into Thursday’s contest. Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week Madison White has three clean sheets during that stretch. The senior currently ranks fourth in Texas Tech’s career goals against record, third in shutouts, and sixth in career saves.

The Red Raiders are also unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches. Tech’s lone loss in the past 12 matches came to No. 25 Texas.