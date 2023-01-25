Ludvig Aberg from Texas Tech tees off during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior Ludvig Aberg and Red Raider alum Hurly Long compete in DP Tour Dubai Desert Classic hosted by the Emirates GC this weekend in Dubai.

The four-day event begins on Thursday morning and runs through Sunday.

Aberg earned the exemption to the DP Tour event after finishing the fall season ranked No. 1 in the PGA Tour U rankings. He tees off at 1:40 a.m. CST in Thursday’s first round alongside Edoardo Molinari and Matthieu Pavon.

Long tees off at 10:10 p.m. CST on Thursday with Shaun Norris and former World No. 1 Lee Westwood.

Live results for the tournament are available on the DP World Tour website or by clicking here. Golf Channel will also have live coverage of all four rounds of the event beginning Thursday morning at 1:30 a.m. (CT) until 7:30 a.m. (CT).

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)