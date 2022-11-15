LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire knows first hand how cold it can get on the sidelines at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

“(Baylor) played there in 2018, and it was the coldest game I’ve ever coached in,” McGuire said.

If this weekend’s forecast for Ames is correct, McGuire will have a new coldest game when the Red Raiders face Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast is for a high of 20 degrees, with the low dropping to 7 degrees.

McGuire’s Red Raiders will prepare as much as they can this week, and the equipment staff will have all the essentials for the team.

I don’t believe in tough guys not wearing a coat,” McGuire said. “I just don’t believe in that. There’s a reality when it hits you in the face. I want them to know about it before we get there that this is what it’s going to be like, and now we just have to shut up and go play.”