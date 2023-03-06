LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Tech Athletics announced assistant Corey Williams will serve as the interim head coach of Red Raider men’s basketball this week as they play in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. Head coach Mark Adams was suspended Sunday morning.

Texas Tech announced Adams’ suspension following an “inappropriate” and “racially insensitive” comment made to a player in a meeting, in which Adams quoted a bible verse about parents, workers, teachers and slaves serving their master.

Adams apologized, received a written reprimand and was subsequently suspended.

Williams has been on staff with the Red Raiders since 2021. He has head coaching experience, serving as the head coach at Stetson from 2013-2019.

This season was Adams’ second at the helm at Texas Tech. The team went 16-15 in the regular season, finishing ninth in the Big 12. In his debut season, Adams earned Big 12 Coach of the Year and led his team to the Sweet Sixteen.

The NCAA Tournament hopes for the Red Raiders are slim this season heading into the Big 12 tournament. Winning the Big 12 tournament, however, would give the Red Raiders an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No timeline was provided on Coach Adams’ suspension.