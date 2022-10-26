LUBBOCK, Texas – Sophomore Calum Scott and senior Ludvig Aberg are among the 20 players named to the fall Fred Haskins Award Watch List.

Aberg finished in the top-10 of all three events the Red Raiders played this fall and he’s currently the No. 2 overall player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the top-ranked player in the PGA Tour U Rankings.

Scott shot six rounds of at least 69 or better this fall including a person best round of 63 at the Frederica Cup. The sophomore sank a par putt to seal the final half-point to clinch the Big 12 Match Play title last week in Houston.



